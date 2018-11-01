City Hall Refurbishing Continues

The refurbishment of Hastings City Hall continues on the exterior thanks to mostly cooperative weather in recent weeks. Those in charge of tuckpointing continue on the west wall while several segments around the limestone rimmed windows have removed some key stones to remedy structural insecurity. The missing pieces have the south face of the building appear more dire than is the case, and workers from Innovative Masonry Restoration to continue to address failing mortar and joint weakness until weather curtails the work for this season.
The project will cost approximately $450,000 with just under half of that coming from a Minnesota Historical Society State Capital Projects grant. The work was approved by the city, despite the Minnesota Legislature failing to secure funding to preserve the second oldest city courthouse turned city Hall in the state.
Photos of the work in progress can be found on the kdwa website and facebook page.