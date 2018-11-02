In the semi-annual practice of transitioning on and off Daylight Savings Time, clocks aren’t the only focus for this weekend Fall- back regimen. According to the Minnesota Fire Marshal the best time to change batteries in home and business smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors is in spring and fall during the clock change. Although some battery manufactureres advertise supplying service extending a full year or longer in such devices, examining, vaccuuming and testing of these important safety devices at 6 month intervals can make all the difference in an emergency.
The persistant cheep cheep warning of depleated batteries provides a reminder that detectors vary in longevity and disabling or removing the battery when cooking can result in deminished protection when actually needed. Hardwired devices, such as are more common in newly constructed homes and businesses still benefit from testing, cleaning and inspection to be sure of proper operation. This is also a good time to hold a practice drill to be sure all family members know emergency exit information. Visit the Minnesota Fire Marshall webpage to view recommended placement and maintence of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Clocks Fall Back Sunday
