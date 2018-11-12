Concert Continues Despite Disruption

The concert that was held at the Hastings Middle School on Saturday featured the River Valley Community Band and the Red Bull 34th Infantry Band in a first ever combined concert co-sponsored by the Hastings VFW, Hastings American Legion and their auxiliary units. Nearly 300 gathered to hear patriotic selections, stirring marches and even some American Jazz. About 20 minutes into the program however, flashing lights and warning alarms rang out from the auditorium prompting an abrupt end to the music and the eventual evacuation of musicians and guests out into the frigid afternoon air.
Members of the Hastings Fire Department responded to check the reason for the unwarrented alarm that was silenced several times, then reactivated, sending many to retreat to their vehicles and depart. After nearly 25 minutes of uncertainty, the concert resumed for an abreviated performance by the Red Bull ensemble which concluded with a rousing rendition of Stars and Stripes Forever.
There has not been a formal statement from Chief Schutt on the cause of the false alarms. The directors and musicians thank everyone who attended and also to those who remained through the unusual disruption.