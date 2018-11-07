Dakota Co Election Results

KDWA continues our election coverage. In Dakota county results, First District Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik will serve another term, running unopposed for the position that brought nearly 23,000 votes to confirm his office. There were 235 write in votes cast in that race. He joined us for election night coverage and provided some insight on the goals for his next term.
Other non-contested races taking place in Dakota County were those for Sheriff and County Attorney. Sheriff Tim Leslie received 150,501 votes and James Backstrom, 152,559, for County Attorney, running unopposed for the position he has held for more than 20 years. Two other county commissioner races also took place, in District 2, Kathleen Gaylord bested challenger Todd Podgorski with a 60-40 percent vote for Gaylord and in district 6, Mary Liz Holberg received nearly 22,000 votes in her unopposed race. More from the 2018 Election results will be featured in each newscast today.