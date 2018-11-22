Dakota Co Truth In Taxation Mtg

Dakota County will hold its annual Truth in Taxation public hearing to discuss the 2019 budget and proposed property taxes at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 at the Dakota County Administration Center, 1590 Hwy. 55, Hastings. The hearing will include a presentation detailing the 2019 budget and an opportunity for residents to comment and ask questions.
The proposed budget will increase the overall county tax levy by 2.9 percent or less in 2019 and will eliminate the tax levy for the Dakota County Regional Rail Authority. When combined with the elimination of the Regional Rail Authority levy, the impact of the levies is a 2.6 percent increase.
To provide perspective, under the proposed maximum levies, a typical home valued at $263,800 will pay about $29.12 more in county tax next year.
Dakota County has had the lowest county tax per capita of any county in the state since 2017. Dakota County?s proposed tax levy per person for 2019 remains the lowest anywhere in Minnesota. County residents can now access their proposed 2019 property tax notices online and sign up to receive their proposed notices, property tax statements and valuation notices by email using the Property Information Search at www.dakotacounty.us, search property information search.