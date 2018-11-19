Dakota County Taxes Change Impact

Most Dakota County residents have now received their 2019 preliminary property tax statements. Some factors that determine how this year’s taxes will be applied include the fact that Dakota County has the lowest property taxes per person of any of Minnesota’s 87 counties. Legislation enacted during the 2017-2018 session passed a law that shifts property taxes from commercial and rental properties to residential properties, which results in lower taxes in most instances for business owners and owners of apartment buildings, while nearly doubling property tax increases for Dakota County Homeowners.
One positive statistic, notes that since Dakota County is debt free, while the average Minnesota County pays on a debt of 204 million, Dakota County saves between 15-20 million each year not having that debt service responsibility. To find out how the money you pay in Dakota County for property taxes will be spent in 2019, view the Dakota County Website under the financial transparency page. www.dakota.co.mn.us