District 200 Coach Faces Board Penalty

A mid day announcement made on Wednesday, November 28th, first to District 200 staff by Superintendent Tim Collins, with news that affects the athletic department . Superintendent Collins released this statement to KDWA.
On Wednesday evening,District 200 School Board Chair Lisa Hedin announced the decision made by the board affecting McLays position with the district
Although this decision has been made affecting McLay, the situation will also involve a separate investigation and the possiblity of additional charges for McLay or any others involved by the Hastings Police Department or the Dakota County Attorney.
McLay was hired in the District in 2010. I next asked the Superintendent what started the investigation
Collins was also asked if others might be charged by the District.
Superintendent Collins has agreed to sit down with KDWA Radio news on Thursday to answer more of our questions and we will have more on this breaking story concerning the charges brought against Assistant Principal and Hastings High SchoolHead Wrestling Coach Josh McLay in our upcoming newscasts. Sports Director Nick Tuckner will also examine the impact that this news may have on the upcoming wrestling season and beyond . Stay tuned to KDWA Radio for more on this developing story.
Additional Audio from the Full statement read by Board Chair Lisa Hedin at the November 28th District 200 Board Meeting.