Gobble Gait 2018 Recap

As the cold cloudy day began, volunteers filled second street in Hastings to get a Thanksgiving Day tradition underway.
The 21st Gobble Gait welcomed thousands to the downtown some dressed in layers of winterwear, some in running tights and many with colorful turkeys on their heads. Yes, the fundraiser that will benefit the works of Hastings Family Service is a teaming mass of humanity who cheerfully assemble for the early morning run and walk as a way to help their community, share the holiday with friends and neighbors and also to work up an appetite.
Co-founder Jay Kochendorfer served as announcer for the event, thanking everyone for supporting the charity that has spent over 2 decades raising a combined totatl of more than 1.3 million dollars to date
More recaps and a wrap up from Gobble Gait and the recipient, Hastings Family Service will be featured in our programming next week.
Be sure to check out the photos and video of the race start featured on the KDWA Facebook Page.