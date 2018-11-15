Hastings FD Training Time

Instructional sessions took place this week at the Hastings Fire Department that involved a wrecked car serving as a valuable tool to train responders in the use of the jaws of life, vehicle stablizing jacks, lifting rigs and other apparatus that might be found in an accident or other emergency. Nearly a dozen firefighters took part in the training that took place near the station and also involved the use of the giant firetruck known as the T-Rex. It’s long telescoping crane was fitted with a tow strap and hooks that lifted the car off the ground. The session is just one of many required to attain certification and educational hours in a variety of skillsets and the hands on demonstrations also teaches teambuilding. Some photos and video footage of the session has been posted to the KDWA Facebook page.