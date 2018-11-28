Local Lake Aeration Questioned

Even as those portable ice fishing tents appear on Lake Rebecca, the process for keeping the fish under the ice supplied with oxygen will soon get underway. For those who are used to seeing the signs warning of open water, we went to Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Jenkins to get more information on how the popular local lake is aerated even in the depths of the winter. Jenkins confirms that aeration will begin after first allowing the entire surface to freeze over. That is done for several reasons- mainly to allow time to place the warning signs and also to encourge waterfowl who don’t migrate to find another site for their winter home base.
While Jenkins says there is no magic date, it depends on the weather each year and media notifications must also be posted to educate the public for 2 weeks before the process can begin. Equipment will be monitored and a sizable area will open on the northeastern end of the lake due to moving water below. He and local public safety personnel do remind those entranced by the area, especially in winter, to show caution and sound judgement when venturing near the lake and to keep a close eye on children and pets as well.