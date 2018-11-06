Mesko Lee Accepts Burnsville City Manager Post

Update Noon November 6- In a 3 to 2 vote on Monday evening the Mayor and City Council of Burnsville have moved to offer the position of City Manager to Hastings City Administrator Melanie Mesko-Lee. According to a report published on the Hometown Source news website, Mesko-Lee edged out Dana Hardie, the current interim Manager and Administrative Services Director. During the selection process, Mesko-Lee?s oversight of redevelopment of the downtown and riverfront areas of Hastings was cited as one of her strengths. Mesko-Lee will replace Heather Johnston, who resigned to position on July 13th, citing family needs for her reason for resigning. Mesko-Lee formally accepted the offer on Tuesday, and notified the City Council of her acceptance.
