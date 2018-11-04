The Dakota County Board of Commissioners have many items in front of them for their November 6th meeting. The topic of the renovation of the Pleasant Hill Library involves a total budget of $4,161,000. Kodet Architectural Group will be asked to provide additional design services associated with the project scope thanks to the July acceptance of a $300,000 Minnesota Department of Education Library Construction. Kodet has already supplied a building access survey; thorough audit of the building?s major systems and conditions; compliance with Minnesota Buildings, Benchmarks and Beyond guidelines for energy modeling; soil management and erosion control planning; bird safe building design; and preparation of the final grant application. County Board action for this design contract amendment is required as this increase exceeds 10 percent of the original contract maximum amount. The original contract amount for Kodet includes a combined fixed fee of $256,000 and a reimbursable ca p of $10,400. The board will authorize spending of an additional amount of $33,800. The renovations will continue through the winter with reopening expected in Summer of 2019
PH Library Construction Update
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/11/ph-library-construction-update/