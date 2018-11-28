Pierce Co Accident Injures One

The Pierce County Sheriff’s office reports that on Tuesday November 27, at approximately 5 PM, Pierce County deputies responded to the area of Hwy 35 in Hager City for a two vehicle accident with injuries. A press release issued by the Sheriff’s Department states that scene investigation determined a 2003 Peterbilt semi, operated by 72-year-old John Bach of Bay City had entered onto Hwy 35 traveling south. A 2015 Honda Fit, operated by 65-year-old Lynda Phillips of Hager City was traveling south on Hwy 35 and collided with the Peterbilt. After the collision, the Honda entered the east ditch and rolled over. Phillips was trasported to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing by Red Wing EMS with undetermined injuries. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Hager City first responders, Ellsworth Fire and Red Wing EMS. The crash remains under investigation.