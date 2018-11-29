Planning Commission Denies Variance

The Hastings Planning Commission met to consider a variance requested by Indigo Sign Works on behalf of the M and H Convenience Store at Vermillion and 15th Street. At issue was a variance for moving the sign because of an ordinance change just after the sign was installed 14 years ago. The sign now exceeds size limitations set forth in that ordinance, and the Commissioners discussed no issues concerning the relocation of the sign, but several mentioned they did not want to provide permanent approval to the sign’s large nonconformities. The variance request was based on the opinion that the new traffic signal on the corner obstructed a clear view of the sign, and Commission Chair Jeff Deaver indicated his research did not support that claim, as the old traffic signal also blocked the view of the sign.
The Commission moved to deny the variance request by a 3 to 2 vote, with Commissioners Ian Martin and Emily Best in the minority. Commissioners Mitch Johnson and Lisa Siebenaler were not in attendance at the meeting. The recommendation now goes on to the full city council for their consideration and vote.