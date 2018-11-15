Ramp Continues Build On Solid Ground

Work continues on the foundation for the municipal parking ramp now under construction at the site of the former First Bank building just west of the Bridge. Now into the 3rd week of the demo process, the focus has shifted to laying the framwork on which to build the 120 space 2 level ramp. Concreting footings at each corner are set on solid rock, that according to a source at the site which will use pre-formed wall segments to erect the facilty as work continues through the winter. Progress photos can be found on the KDWA facebookpage.