River Commercial Traffic Season Ends

Its that time of year again. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced this week the beginning of the end for navigation in the Upper Mississippi River.
Corps officials ask to have all navigation vessels move south of Lock and Dam 6, near Trempealeau, Wisconsin, no later than midnight Dec. 1. This will require vessels near St. Paul, Minnesota, to depart no later than Nov. 30.
The Corps’ Minneapolis locks – Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam and Lock and Dam 1 – will close for navigation Sunday with that visitors center already closed for the season. Several winter repairs at numerous locks within the St. Paul District. including Lock and Dam 4, near Alma, Wisconsin; Lock and Dam 5, near Minnesota City, Minnesota; Lock and Dam 5A, near Fountain City, Wisconsin; and Lock and Dam 9, near Lynxville, Wisconsin. Hastings Lock and Dam 2 should see the last barge pass by on its way south on November 30th. The season typically reopens for this location again in early to mid March.