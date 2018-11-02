Shelter Opens Doors

Dakota County’s Emergency Shelter operated by Matrix is now open, and expects serving up to 50 people nightly at locations that will rotate among faith based buildings in Dakota County. The current location is The Well United Methodist Church in Rosemount which will host the shelter for 2 weeks, through November 15th. Subsequent locations will be announced the week prior to the change. Information relating to volunteer and contribution opportunities are available on Matrix’s website, www.matrixhousingservices.org.
Last year was the first of this program with 230 people served November through the end of March.
The program is a partnership between Dakota County, Matrix Housing Services, the faith community, local non-profits and many community partners/volunteers. Dakota County resources are also in place to assist individuals and families with the issues causing homelessness, including treatment of mental illness and chemical dependency, and employment searches, among other things. The Emergency Shelter program will continue through the winter, ending on the last day of March, 2019.