A request to authorize City staff to contract with Stantec to perform work on a feasibility study of various permanent disinfection methods for the City?s water supply system was placed on the Consent Agenda for the November 5th meeting of the Hastings City Council. According to the request, Stantec has been the City?s primary consultant on water system issues in the past, and recently performed the City?s Water Supply System Comprehensive Plan updates and water system modeling update work earlier this year. Although this work was not anticipated or requested in the 2018 budget, the consultation needed is time sensitive and City staff feels this agreement warrants Council?s authorization to keep the process going. The estimated cost for the consultation is listed as $32,966, and would be funded by water system funds.
Stantec Reviews City Water Options
