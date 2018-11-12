«

Veterans Day Dinner Address

November 12, 2018

KDWA was pleased to attend the 100th Veterans Day observation of the end of WWI that took place on November 10th, at the Hastings American Legion , welcoming several state and local dignataries as well as veterans and their families. Our hosts were the Post commander of the Hastings Lyle Russell Post 1210 VFW George Jones, Commander of the Nelson Lucking Post 47 American Legion Jim Lehmann, and members of their auxiliaries. State Senaor Karla Bigham shared her perspective of the sacrifice given and the debt owed.

Click here for audio

   
Represetative Tony Jurgens notes that veterans deserve so much

Click here for audio


The keynote speaker was Retired Brigadier General Greg A. Hasse

Click here for audio


KDWA will replay a special highlight In Depth program featuring events from that evening later this week.

Click here for audio

