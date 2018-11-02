Week In Review: Spectacular Season Over

The wonderful 2018 Hastings Raiders Football Season came to an abrupt conclusion on Friday night, in the Section 3AAAAA Championship Game, as host team Saint Thomas Academy toyed with the Raiders all night, making drive after drive hurt Hastings’ best chance at a State Tournament, in over 15 years, with a 41-6 thrashing of the Blue and Gold. Though bittersweet, the Raiders still had their best season under Head Coach Dana Strain, finishing with an awesome 8-2 overall record. More on the end of the season early next week, in our Season Recap with Coach Strain.