«

»

Print this Post

Cardinals Remain Undefeated

Categories:

Featured

December 5, 2018

December 5, 2018

The Prescott Girls Basketball Team remained undefeated follwing Tuesday’s 80-61 win over Cameron, behind Senior Haylee Yaeger’s Game High 36 points in the victory. Head Coach Ron Murphy joined KDWA Sports on Wednesday for a full report.

Click here for audio

   
    

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/12/cardinals-remain-undefeated/

Leave a Reply