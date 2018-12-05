Cardinals Remain Undefeated

The Prescott Girls Basketball Team remained undefeated follwing Tuesday’s 80-61 win over Cameron, behind Senior Haylee Yaeger’s Game High 36 points in the victory. Head Coach Ron Murphy joined KDWA Sports on Wednesday for a full report.
