Caribou Security Breach Announced

Several local Caribou Coffee Stores may be impacted by a security breach that has been discovered compromising financial information for guests of more than 265 of it’s company owned stores. The statement listed on the company’s website, says that customers who made a purchase with a credit or debit card between Aug. 28 and Dec. 3 may have had their name, credit card number, expiration date and security code stolen. Local Stores affected include Hastings, Cottage Grove, 5 Eagan stores and 2 in InverGrove Heights. The company’s website contains information through a toll-free hotline at 1-877-698-3760, which is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Consumers can also e-mail inquiries@cariboucoffee.com.