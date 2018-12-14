City Seeks Extension For Comp Plan

Included in the consent agenda for the Monday, December 17th meeting of the Hastings City council is a resolution to authorize a slight extension for submission of the completed 2040 Comprehensive Plan to the Met council. The plan is due by December 31st. While the draft plan has been completed for some time, affected jurisdictions must be allowed to review the plan, something that the request notes remains to be done despite repeated notifications. It was not stated which jurisdictions have not responded to the requests. The affected jurisdictions have had five months to review the plan, but only a few have responded.
The law states that in absence of their response , the city must wait for six months to assure they have had ample time to do so. That review period would end on January 6, 2019. A Planning Commission Public Hearing and City Council authorization would then be needed to send the Plan to the Met Council for review in February, 2019. After comments are received from the Met Council, the City Council will consider adoption of the plan. According to the request, a disclosure of the financial impact was also made, listing a fee of $68,300 as the contract price for the consuting firm. A $32,000 grant was attained from the Met Council and the remaining balance was previously budgeted.