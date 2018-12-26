«

»

Print this Post

Classmates Rally For Fire Victim

Categories:

Featured

December 26, 2018

December 26, 2018

A former Hastings graduate was involved in a national news story and friends are hoping those who know him might be able to help. Sue Herman Kubiak,a former classmate of Tom Dixon, HHS class of 1965, is hoping that benevolent Hastings listeners might help in the campaign that will help him get back on his feet.

Click here for audio

   
Contributions have provided support and Kubiak continues with what she knows about Tom’s next step

Click here for audio


A link to the GoFundMe site htts://www.gofundme.com/help-Tom-Dixon, can be found on the KDWA.com news page and also on our facebook page.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/12/classmates-rally-for-fire-victim/

Leave a Reply