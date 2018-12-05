Council Confirms Vote for Interim CA

Monday’s Hastings City Council meeting included discussion of the position of the City Administrator, and issues with hiring a new Administrator. One question that came up regarded hiring an interim manager during the search. A draft document outlining the process did not include a vote by the City Council in hiring an interim manager. Council member Lisa Liefeld expressed concern that the Council not be left out of that decision making process.
Council member Lori Braucks assured the Council that the process would take all the required steps.
The City Council voted unanimously to accept Melanie Mesko-Lee’s resignation and begin the process to find a new City Administrator.