Final Gavel For Mayor Hicks

During the reception held before the Monday night City Council meeting, plenty of well wishes and thank you’s to outgoing mayor Paul Hicks from residents and friends. In the audience was Senator Karla Bigham, Representative Tony Jurgens, Commissioner Mike Slavik, former councilmembers and former city administrator, Dave Osberg, who also praised the work of outgoing city administrator Melanie Mesko Lee. In closing remarks Hicks was presented the gavel from councilman Mark Vaughan and had this to say about his staff.
Mayor elect Mary Fasbender will chair her first meeting after the swearing in ceremony that will begin the January 7th council meeting.