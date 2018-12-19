«

Hastings Holiday Tourney Brackets

December 19, 2018

There will be plenty of High School Holiday Tournament Action happening throughout the Tri-County Area, and KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on three of the brackets, including Boys Hockey, Boys Basketball, and Girls Hockey, right after Christmas!

