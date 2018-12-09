Holiday Train Jamboree Welcomed All

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled into the Hastings Depot around 8:30 Sunday night, greeted by a large crowd of people eager to see the return of the brightly lighted attraction. A fun filled party preceded the train’s arrival, with the Train Jamboree held just across the tracks at Branchline Church. I found Pastor Joe Hannah and Hastings Family Service Executive Director Chris Koop sharing a moment among the hustle and bustle of a full house. I first asked Pastor Joe why he opens his doors to the community in this big way.
Chris Kopp reacted to those supportive words
