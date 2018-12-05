«

Kings Place Toy Drive Success

Featured

December 5, 2018

The Hastings Family Service Community sent out their thanks to King’s Place for providing yet another incredible toy drive, taking place on December 4th. Thanks to all the helpers, contributors and owners of King’s Place, Hastings Family Service was humbled to receive $3,241 in monetary donations, $210 in gift cards, and 2 truck loads of toys for Project Share. The community support that takes on this annual fundraiser, makes a huge difference for many Hastings families this holiday season. Project Share continues into December.

Photo Provided by HFS

