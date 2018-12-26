Library Great School Break Resource

School break tips for parents can be found in several local resources including the temporary location of the Pleasant Hill Library, in the Westview Mall. Book Match can connect you or your child with just the right book to read next, by tailoring a customized list depending on your favorite subjects, themes or interests. The team of librarians will then send you a customized list of reading recommendations within the week. Another free tool that can help your kids connect with the perfect book is Novelist Plus. This online resource narrows suggested titles based on information you enter, such as keyword, description, age, grade, reading level and more, to provide a Recommended Reads List. Find out more at the customer service desk or view the topics online at the dakota county websites under libraries research tools