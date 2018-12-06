Local Legislators View State Surplus

Minnesota lawmakers learned Thursday that Minnesota?s latest fiscal forecast shows a budget surplus of $1.5 billion for the next two year budget cycle. The surplus is greater than originally expected, as economists said in February growth was expected to take place at a rate of 2.7 percent, and in reality it was closer to 3.4 percent. State Representative Tony Jurgens said the policies enacted over the past two years helped create this good economic news
Senator Karla Bigham, however had a different viewpoint on the news.
The new governor and his team will decide where the priorities will lead decisions affecting education, transportation, energy resources and much more in the start of his term. Legislators will return to work on January 8th.