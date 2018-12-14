«

Michaels Named Prescott Police Chief

December 14, 2018

Breaking News this Friday afternoon according to a press release sent out by Office Chief Doug Ducklow, Eric Michaels, an officer with 8 years of experience in the Prescott Police Department, has been named new Police Chief. More information will be forthcoming. Stay tuned to KDWA Radio for additional coverage of this Breaking News.
   

