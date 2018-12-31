New State Garbage Laws

As the new year gets underway, so will new laws put into effect by the decisions made by last year’s legislative session. In some communities, decisions are yet to be made on which method will be used to collect solid waste from residents and businesses. In Hastings, Tennis Sanitation was successful in receiving the designation of garbage collector and recycling receiver for the City of Hastings, whose city code requires that all residential property 4 units or less must use the City’s current residential hauler. For those who own commercial property or residential property with more than four units, solid waste collection is available from any of the City’s licensed haulers. More information can be found on the city website under the Resident tab.