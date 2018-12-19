Officer Involved Shooting Info Released

In news that we first reported Wednesday afternoon December 19th, concerning the ruling made by that office, deciding that Officer Geoffry Latsch was legally justified in shooting Keagan Lee Johnson Lloyd on October 1st of this year. the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension provided their case summary to the Dakota County Attorney’s office after which a ruling was released to the press by Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom. Chief Deputy Phillip Prokopowicz issued his memorandum that included the BCA’s report of findings in the processing of the scene, video and audio files taken from body worn and squad mounted cameras, interviews with officers and witnesses and forensic testing done on items at the scene and at the scene of the incident between the deceased, Keagan Lee Johnson-Lloyd, and another resident of a treatment facility located in residential area of Hastings.
The twelve page memorandum offered the redacted details surrounding the October 1st incident, naming four Hastings officers who responded to the late afternoon KOPS report after the altercation with a person at the residential treatment facility. One witness was interviewed who spoke to Johnson-Lloyd just after that incident. He reported that Johnson-Lloyd would not go to the police to make a statement after the incident in which a kitchen knife was used, and that Johnson-Lloyd would not go back to jail. That person was not able to convince the subject to remain at the home.
Officers then searched for over 2 hours, before officer Geoffrey Latsch and Craig Nowlan found the subject walking along a sidewalk at 15th and Walnut, near the United Methodist Resurrection Church just after 6:20 pm. According to body camera footage, Johnson-Lloyd ran directly at Officer Latsch, who had just placed the squad into park and was exiting the door. Latsch reported that Johnson-Lloyd appeared to be holding something metalic that he believed could be a knife. The audio file that came from the body worn camera confirmed that the subject loudly said “Shoot Me” and continued to run towards the officer.
That report continues that Latsch fired 3 times at close range, at approximately 10 feet, striking Johnson-Lloyd in the side, arm and head. Johnson-Lloyd then fell to the pavement. Officers checked for a pulse and there was none. Another pair of officers then arrived at the scene. Officer Kyle Linscheid and Officer Blake Nosal then removed a utility type razor blade from the victim’s hand. Both officers and other responding officers made life saving attempts that were not successful.
In supporting evidence from this report, toxicology tests done on the officers showed no substances that would be considered to impair the performance of their duties. However, toxicology tests done on the victim showed that he had methamphetimine and amphetimine in his bloodstream at the time of his death.
A full recounting of the case turned over to Dakota County has been posed on their website. KDWA has asked for a statment from Hastings Chief Bryan Schaffer and will bring his response to our listeners when it is received.
A statement released by the City states that following the conclusion of the BCA investigation and the determination announced by the Dakota County Attorney, the Hastings Police Department will begin an internal review of the incident. An internal review is standard protocol in every use-of-force incident to ensure that department policy and protocols were followed. The statement continues that questions related to HPD policy and protocol should be directed to Chief Bryan Schafer at 651-480-2306. It is to be expected however, that since it is an ongoing investigation, there will be no statement until it’s conclusion.