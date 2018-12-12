Prescott Narrows Police Chief Choice

The search for a new Police Chief in Prescott has reportedly been narrowed to a single applicant. According to information published in the Pierce County Herald, the interview process in December narrowed the pool to a single finalist. Citing procedural issues, the names of the applicants and the finalist have not been released. City staff reviewed approximately 40 applications and selected seven interviewees, having one decline. The search started after the untimely death of Chief Gary Krutke in 2017, and the City has seen two interim chiefs and two separate attempts to hire a new chief. The current finalist is set to complete required testing this week, and the City expects to make a contract offer, pending the results of the testing. Current Office Chief Doug Ducklow’s contract expires in January of 2019.