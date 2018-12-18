«

Raider Players On Start To Season

December 18, 2018

With the Hastings Raiders Boys Basketball Team still in the early portion of their schedule, KDWA Sports was able to catch up with two of the Senior Leaders, as both Sully Levos, and Matt Schlottman joined KDWA Sports to chat about their early play.

Click here for audio

   
      

