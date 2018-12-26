Raiders, McCarville Blank Packers

The Hastings Raiders Boys Hockey Team jumped to 6-2 overall, and are moving on to the South Saint Paul Premier Tournament Semifinals, after their hard-fought, 2-0 shutout win over the host Packers, LIVE on KDWA. Hastings Goalie Tyler McCarville stopped all 37 South Saint Paul shots on the night, for his 4th shutout of the year, while Jager Kendall, and Chase Freiermuth scored for Hastings. The Raiders will now take on old friend Woodbury, in the Semifinals, Thursday night, also at 7:00pm, LIVE on KDWA! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a recap of the Quarterfinal matchup. Also, the Hastings Raider Girls Hockey Team list 5-1 at host team Farmington, on Wednesday night, and will now play Lakeville North, Thursday.