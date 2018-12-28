«

»

Print this Post

Raiders Win Premier Title In Thriller

Categories:

Featured

December 28, 2018

December 28, 2018

Nobody gave them a chance…except Raider Nation, but the Hastings Raiders Boys Hockey Team took every shot, punch, and more from the mighty Eagan Wildcats on Friday afternoon, to win the South Saint Paul Premier Tournament for the first time in school history, after a monumental 4-3 victory, capturing the Championship, and moving to an astounding 8-2-0 on the season, through 10 games. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the win, with much more with Coach Welch, early next week, after the New Year Holiday!

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/12/raiders-win-premier-title-in-thriller-2/

Leave a Reply