Raiders Win Premier Title In Thriller

Nobody gave them a chance…except Raider Nation, but the Hastings Raiders Boys Hockey Team took every shot, punch, and more from the mighty Eagan Wildcats on Friday afternoon, to win the South Saint Paul Premier Tournament for the first time in school history, after a monumental 4-3 victory, capturing the Championship, and moving to an astounding 8-2-0 on the season, through 10 games. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the win, with much more with Coach Welch, early next week, after the New Year Holiday!