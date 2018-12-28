State Senator Karla Bigham plans to introduce a bill that would mandate schools in Minnesota to be tested for radon levels. In an interview she gave KARE 11 news on Thursday, Bigham says the fact that many Minnesota Schools have never been tested despite the statistic that more than 80 percent of Minnesota cities are located in a Radon hot zone, is unacceptable. The bill was first introduced during the session last year, but failed to reach for floor for a vote before the session ended. Senator Bigham notes that radon is a carcinogen and testing of the buildings where many children and those who work in the schools spend a significant amount of time, should be required for the health of all. The bill will be one of the first actions Senator Bigham plans to introduce once the session begins on January 8th in St. Paul.
Senator Bigham Bill Targets Radon Testing
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/12/senator-bigham-bill-targets-radon-testing/