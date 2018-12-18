Seniors Enjoy Holiday Party

A festive and unseasonably warm forcast for Monday’s Hastings Area Senior Center annual Holiday Dinner. The party, with 327 guests, assembled in Mother Seton Hall at SEAS Church. On the menu was a fine meal catered by the Trophy House, seasonal music supplied by the Rivertown Duo and plenty of smiles at every table. A special visit by Frosty the Snowman created quite a stir with plenty of photos taken with the jolly character. Taking tickets at the front door was Jean Filkins.
We managed to find Senior Center Director Laurie Thrush who was effusive with her thanks to everyone adding to the day’s success.
According to Thrush, the tradition has taken place for more than 32 years, bringing plenty of holiday cheer to all. We’ve shared many of the photos from this special event on the KDWA facebook page.