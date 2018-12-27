Snow Ordinance Reminder

The winter storm that will affect much of Minnesota today provides a reminder of Hastings city ordinances that require vehicles to be removed from all city streets when more than 2 inches of snow has accumulated. Parking is allowed in the municipal lots in the downtown area. Vehicles that remain after the automatic snow emergency begins is subject to towing. Check the city Webpage for information on signing up for NIXLE, a municipal notification systerm that can alert you to updates affecting Hastings residents.