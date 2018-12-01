Stadium Plan Moving Forward

At the Regular November 28th Meeting of the District 200 School Board, a group including Hastings Football coach Dana Strain and Athletic Director Trent Hansen, provided an update to the board about the months they and others have spent fine tuning plans for Todd Field and McNamara Stadium. Volunteers included Rick Hardy who spoke on the privilege he has had learning about all the aspects of the conversion of the high profile facility that is set to begin in the Spring.
According to the presentation, nearly all elements of the complex will be addressed including the permanent turf, new score board, paved parking area, expanded entrance, and of course the timeline and impact felt by the teams that use the field during the spring and summer 2019. The committee expects work will get underway as soon as possible in the spring and will definitely displace graduation ceremonies, requiring the event to be held in the HHS fieldhouse. Some questions remain but bidding will likely go out sometime in February with expectations the fall sports season can be accommodated once the work is completed. Another update is likely to be made after the first of the year.