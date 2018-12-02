Story of Christmas Brought To Life

With heavy snow, gusty winds and a livestock trailer carrying a camel, donkey and several goats traveling at a snails pace due to the weather, the congregation of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hastings took all these things in stride and presented their 2nd annual Live Nativity on Saturday night. The production team struggled all afternoon to protect sound equipment and lighting against the weather, but by the time of the performances, all was calm, and all was bright. Many families,bundled up against the cold, perched on soft straw bales and watched the story of the first Christmas, then ventured across the street to each homemade cookies and drink warm cider and coffee offered by the hardworking kitchen ladies. Pastor Theil was glad to give each visitor a warm welcome.