Street Repair Plan Open Houses

The neighborhood infrastructure project for the next 3 years will be divided into 2 segments, that according to a preliminary map of street improvements slated for 2019-2021. The work slated to begin in the summer of 2019 involves an area bordered by Manor Lane on the north, Pine on the East, Louis Lane on the West and 21st West on the south. A small area near the southern edge of Southview Court off of Southview Drive will also be involved. Ridge Lane, Edgewood Lane and Manor lane are also included in Area 1.
In area 2, south of the Vermillion River, a work affected zone begins with Bohlken Drive on the North,Hackberry Drive is one western edge with Highview Knoll to the far west, Cannon Street to the East and a southern boundary of 35th Street West. Most streets involved will have storm sewer, water main curb and gutter and complete street reconstruction.
A pair of community information meetings will take place at Calvary Lutheran Church, 907 15th Street West from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, December 11th and at the same time on Thursday, December 13th. The same materials will be presented at each opportunity with the purpose being to introduce the scope of the project to residents that may live or travel in those areas, and to receive any concerns or questions they may have about the timetable and the assessments that will be involved with the project which is proposed to consist of several different intensities of street and underground municipal utility reconstruction activities involving replacements and repairs of sewer, water, & stormwater drainage infrastructure.