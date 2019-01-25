«

Chamber Gala Event Recap

January 25, 2019

January 25, 2019

Despite frigid temperatures, the 2019 Hastings Area Chamber annual Meeting and Awards Gala filled the event center on Thursday evening at Hidden Greens to support and honor the special recognitions of Volunteer of the Year- Ellie Lundquist , Business of the Year Millner Family Chiropractic and Educator of the Year, Kari Yaeger. I found President Kristy Barse with a spare minute just before the program got underway.

Besides the traditional awards, I knew that a fourth recognition had been added this year.

That caused me to ask the former Mayor if he might apply another word that might sum up his service to the city.

As the first Legacy award winner, Hicks also acknowledged the weight of that word.

You can see some of the photos taken at the event on the KDWA Facebook page.

