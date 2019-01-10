On Tuesday evening, January 8th, members of the Hastings Fire Department took part in cold water rescue training at and in Lake Rebecca. Despite the air temperature and blustery wind, several members donned protective wetsuits and used the cover of darkness to replicate actual conditions that could be part of the search of a drowning victim or other water related operation. The aeration on Lake Rebecca gave the dive teams a shoreline access to the inlet of the river, without the current of the nearby Mississippi to endanger those who were tethered to land based participants and given instruction on the use of backboards, underwater lighting and breathing gear that would be used in such manuevors efforts. training in the skills including the winter elements result in experience that will prepare the responders for emergency situations out on the ice.
Photo provided by HFD