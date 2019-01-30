Efforts Continue To Protect Homeless

Emergency Notices

Area Closures:

Due to extreme temperatures and dangerous wind chill predictions, all Hastings and Prescott Schools will be closed Thursday, January 31st, 2019.

Kid's Kampus will be closed as will all Community Education Classes. The Hastings Senior Center will be closed and all programming is canceled.

Varsity practices in Hastings WILL go on as scheduled. Check sports updates for game schedules. Please visit each district website for any additional information.

