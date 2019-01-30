Efforts Continue To Protect Homeless

Representative Tony Jurgens provided an update on the status of several homeless people who were counted in last week’s Point in Time recording and how they were impacted during this dangerously cold weather.
If anyone has knowledge of those without safe shelter, contact Matrix Housing Services for information on the current Dakota County shelter site.
In a related news story, Matrix Home Services announced on Tuesday, that they are in the process of providing a daytime option for people who do not have anywhere to go while the shelter is closed to have access to computers, phones, social workers and a place to rest. They have secured a lease with Grace Lutheran Church in Apple Valley to use the space which used to be their former preschool wing. Matrix is looking for volunteers to come to the church on Sunday beginning at 9am to help paint the space. They need volunteers to bring rollers, paint trays and step ladders, they will supply the paint and other supplies. Contact Subi at 612-790-2544 if you are interested in volunteering or can connect them to a resource for discounted paint and supplies in the area. As this is an ongoing project, they will also need to purchase computers and printers to set up workstations to be used by guests and seek a company willing to donate these. An opening for the extended shelter will be announced once this work is completed.