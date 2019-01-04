Another New Year’s tradition is the announcement of the first baby born at local Regina Hospital in Hastings. This year that honor wasn’t known until just after 6 pm on January 2nd. Theo Anthony Ross was born at 6:38 pm and weighed 5 pounds 12 ounces, measuring 19 inches long. Theo’s parents are Hastings residents Rebecca and A.J. Ross who have already introduced Theo to big brother Harley. The family received a large basket filled with baby items and treats for the happy family.
First New Year Baby At Allina
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/01/first-new-year-baby-at-allina/