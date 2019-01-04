«

First New Year Baby At Allina

January 4, 2019

Another New Year’s tradition is the announcement of the first baby born at local Regina Hospital in Hastings. This year that honor wasn’t known until just after 6 pm on January 2nd. Theo Anthony Ross was born at 6:38 pm and weighed 5 pounds 12 ounces, measuring 19 inches long. Theo’s parents are Hastings residents Rebecca and A.J. Ross who have already introduced Theo to big brother Harley. The family received a large basket filled with baby items and treats for the happy family.

