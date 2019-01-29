Hastings Teachers Brave Elements for Sport

When school was cancelled for 3 days due to heavy snow, dangerously frigid temperatures and windchills expected to dip to 50 below, in District 200, a trio of Hastings Minnesota teachers already knew what they were going to do with their day. Roadside Park is a popular place to get some exercise with 4 recently refurbished tennis courts available for public access. So what does a January snow day have to do with tennis, you might ask? according to Andy Larson, Derrick Fairbanks and James Sill their love for the game isn’t curtailed by a little snow and cold.
Their appearance on Tuesday afternoon, however, took some prior planning.
With the wind chill at 31 below, icicles and frost formed on eyebrows and impacted the yellow tennis balls as well. They have discovered a remedy.
In recording the story, this reporter’s microphone nearly froze solid. Before escaping to my warm vehicle, I asked just one more question- Why?
A video of the frozen friends on the court can be found on the KDWA Facebook Page.